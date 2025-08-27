CW Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10,855.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $5,029,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. CONMED Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.