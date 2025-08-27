CW Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 8.9%

BATS:IYJ opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

