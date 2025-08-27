CW Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 767,021 shares of company stock valued at $32,338,320. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

