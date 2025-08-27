CW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.