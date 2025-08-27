CW Advisors LLC Invests $694,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of MTUM opened at $245.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

