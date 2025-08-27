CW Advisors LLC Invests $744,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.