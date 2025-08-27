CW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

CW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. This trade represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

