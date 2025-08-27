CW Advisors LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

