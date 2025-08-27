CW Advisors LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 142,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.