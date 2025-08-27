CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

