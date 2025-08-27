CW Advisors LLC Purchases 5,271 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

