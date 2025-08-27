CW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,143,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $383.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.22. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.