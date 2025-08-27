CW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CFR opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.