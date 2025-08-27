CW Advisors LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $296.72 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.