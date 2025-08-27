CW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

CW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

