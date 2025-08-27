Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Delek US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.35.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

