Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.63. 7,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies. EVAV was launched on Aug 11, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.