Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.63. 7,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.
Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.8%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.
Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies. EVAV was launched on Aug 11, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.