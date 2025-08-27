DNOW Inc. $DNOW Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,113 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in DNOW by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in DNOW by 21,663.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DNOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

