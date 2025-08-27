Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 159,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,957,843 shares in the company, valued at $54,447,613.83. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,096 shares of company stock worth $1,413,179 in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFH

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.