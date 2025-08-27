Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,438,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock worth $1,897,762 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:EW opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

