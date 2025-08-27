Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.76% of Energizer worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Energizer by 29.4% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

