Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.63. 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( NASDAQ:EFSCP Free Report ) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

