Financial Comparison: Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) versus South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and South Bow”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $138.14 billion 0.03 $438.05 million $0.45 7.41 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.63 $316.00 million $1.85 14.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Bow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 0 3 2 3.40 South Bow 3 7 1 2 2.15

Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. South Bow has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given South Bow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 2.12% 17.64% 7.11% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats South Bow on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services. In addition, the company operates liquid bulk storage terminals. Further, it offers digital payments services, combining the abastece aí app and the loyalty program Km de Vantagens. It also exports its products and services to customers in Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

