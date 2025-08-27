First BanCorp. $FBP Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $53,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 264.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $28,344,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 61,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,925,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,767,000 after purchasing an additional 201,674 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,627,898.10. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

