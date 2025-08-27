First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

