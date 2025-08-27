Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF $FEOE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.47% of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

NYSEARCA:FEOE opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

