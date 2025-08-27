Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

