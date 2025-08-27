Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $363,000 in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF $FLMB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.