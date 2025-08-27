Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $371,000 in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF $GOVZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
GOVZ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.