Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $371,000 in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF $GOVZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVZ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

