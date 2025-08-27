Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 1.4%
JBBB stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.