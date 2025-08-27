Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF $AVIV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVIV stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $816.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

