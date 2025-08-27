Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,444,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,284,000 after buying an additional 326,818 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,155.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 52,617 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6,044.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.94 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.