Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF $ECNS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

