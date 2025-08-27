Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

