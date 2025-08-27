Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 3,346 Shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF $GMET

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.16% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Metals ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GMET stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck Green Metals ETF

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.