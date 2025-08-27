Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IVOO stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.