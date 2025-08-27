Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $374,000 Position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF $IBLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.38% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

IBLC opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of -4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

