Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF $DEEF

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

DEEF stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

