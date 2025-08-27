Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF $DABS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $54.15.
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities.
