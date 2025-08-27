Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 217.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

