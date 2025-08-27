Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30. 5,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

