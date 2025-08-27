Gaotu Techedu Inc. $GOTU Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 142,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOTU opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $920.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.20.

Gaotu Techedu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

