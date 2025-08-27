Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

GENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 5.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 677,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 6,252.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

