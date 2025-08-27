Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $43,552,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Genius Sports by 32,386.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $24,712,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $28,280,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.