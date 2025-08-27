Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 174.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,698,000 after buying an additional 259,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,977,000 after purchasing an additional 305,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

