GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.48 ($0.51). Approximately 30,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.50).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £216.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.03.

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

