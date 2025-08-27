Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

