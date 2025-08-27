Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 22.44% 10.21% 1.45% Hawthorn Bancshares 18.88% 13.63% 1.12%

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $129.41 million 2.07 $27.51 million $2.57 8.82 Hawthorn Bancshares $109.67 million 2.06 $18.26 million $2.97 11.01

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

