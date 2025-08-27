Head to Head Comparison: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 33.72% 10.75% 8.39% Sinclair 1.44% 12.51% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 11.53 $924.18 million $0.91 28.72 Sinclair $3.48 billion 0.28 $310.00 million $0.83 17.04

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Sinclair”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair. Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 9 1 3.10 Sinclair 1 3 2 0 2.17

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.47, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Sinclair has a consensus price target of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Sinclair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sinclair is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinclair pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Sinclair on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc., a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs. This segment operates The Nest, a free over-the-air national broadcast TV network; Comet, a science fiction network; CHARGE!, an adventure and action-based network; and TBD, a multiscreen TV network. The Tennis segment offers Tennis Channel, a cable network which includes coverage of tennis' top tournaments and original professional sports, and tennis lifestyle shows; Tennis Channel International streaming service; Tennis Channel Plus streaming service; T2 FAST, a 24-hours a day free ad-supported streaming television channel; and Tennis.com and Pickleballtv. It also provides digital and internet solutions; and technical services, including the design and manufacture of broadcast systems. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, and other original programming. Sinclair, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.