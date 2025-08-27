Head-To-Head Contrast: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) vs. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Unicycive Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,311.76%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 526.20%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -243.13% -119.46% Protara Therapeutics N/A -36.87% -33.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.73 million ($4.12) -1.03 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.60 million ($1.62) -1.93

Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

